Vijayawada traffic Cops crack whip on traffic violators, collect Rs 3.5 crore this year

Over 2.8 lakh cases of helmet violations registered since January

Published: 19th September 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Vijayawada police for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada traffic police are leaving no stone unturned to reduce the number of casualties due to road accidents and imposing heavy fines on the violators. 

According to the data provided by the traffic police, around 4.8 lakh cases of 60 types of traffic violations were registered under the Motor Vehicle Act in the city limits from January 1 to September 15. Of them, over 2.8 lakh were helmet violations. 

Not just helmetless riding, traffic police observed that rash driving, triple riding, talking on phones while driving and commuting on the wrong side of the road were also leading reasons behind road accident deaths. So, it resorted to strictly enforce traffic rules and make motorists obey them by imposing heavy fines and holding awareness sessions for the violators. 

The data also revealed that the police generated Rs 3.5 crore from fines from January 1 till date. Helmetless riding, rash driving and driving without licences were among the top five violations.
“Imposing fines is not a solution to end the menace. The public should be aware of the rules and abide by them at all times. In many cases, the violators put others in danger, too,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) TV Nagaraju.

The data showed that the police registered 15,401 cases of triple riding, 14,838 cases of driving without licences, 7,788 of rash driving, 3,269 of commuting while on cell phones, 9,384 of wrong side driving and 500 cases of rash driving during the various enforcement drives conducted this year. “All the cases registered so far are under the Motor Vehicle Act. We urge the public to strictly follow the rules,” ADCP Nagaraju added.

