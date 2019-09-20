Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Mohan Reddy releases village Secretariat exam results

Recruitment of 1.26 L employees with a single notification is a record; govt schemes will be delivered at people’s doorstep irrespective of their caste, creed or political affiliations: CM 

Published: 20th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Village/Ward Secretaries examination results at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the results of Village/Ward Secretariat examinations at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Describing the recruitment of 1.26 lakh employees with a single notification as a record, the Chief Minister congratulated the officials for completing the exercise in record time without any irregularities.“I congratulate everyone who is selected for Village and Ward secretariat jobs. We will provide training to the selected people and I hope, they will serve the people with dedication. Village Secretariat will bring revolutionary changes in governance. The government schemes will be delivered at the doorstep of people irrespective of their caste, creed or political affiliations,” the Chief Minister maintained.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that Village/Ward Secretariats would be functional from October 2 with 35 services. The Chief Minister will inaugurate Village/Ward Secretariats on the same day. The selected 1,26,728 people will be employed in 19 government departments to take up the task of door delivery of welfare schemes, including Navaratnas. 

With 11 to 12 permanent government employees in each Secretariat, the government has created a total of 1,26,728 (95,088 rural, 36,410 urban) jobs and issued a common notification on July 26. There are 11,158 Village Secretariats and 3,786 Ward Secretariats across the State.  A total of 21.69 lakh candidates applied for various jobs in 19 departments and 19.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. 

The minister said 24,583 OC candidates, 1,00,494 BCs, 63,835 SCs and 9,458 STs have qualified in the examinations. The government had fixed 40 per cent, 35 per cent and 30 per cent as cut off marks to OCs, BCs and SC/STs respectively.  

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the government came up with the Village/Ward Secretariats and volunteer system to ensure transparency in extending government services at the doorstep of people. As mentioned in YSRC’s election manifesto, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government completed the exercise of creating a record number of jobs in less than 100 days, the minister asserted.

