Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna district administration to form panel post East Godavari boat mishap

Committee will replace an old panel formed in accordance with GO 667 in 2017

Published: 21st September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra boat mishap

Godavari boat accident (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the boat tragedy in the River Godavari last Sunday, which claimed 35 lives with 15 still missing, the need to implement stern measures in issuing licences to boat operators and permissions for operating tours on the rivers and other water bodies have become imperative. Krishna district administration has thus, decided to constitute a committee with officials from ports, water resources, police, revenue, fisheries, fire and tourism departments. 

The committee will replace an old committee constituted in accordance with GO 667, which was issued in 2017 by the then government, following a boat tragedy in River Krishna near the city. After the committee is constituted most likely on Monday, the district officials are going to issue boat licences, conduct inspections and also identify the accident spots and issue warnings as per the recommendations of the committee.

District collector Md Imtiaz, who reviewed with officials concerned on Friday, told TNIE that the new committee will be in accordance with the recommendations to be issued by the State-level committee formed by the State government recently. The officials have instructed the boat operators to apply for licence afresh and also secure fitness certificates. 

As of now, all the licences for the registered boats have been kept on hold and only after the inspection of the boats, will the licences be issued, he added. 

“At the Mandal and village level, the authorities will take up inspection activities to make sure every boat has life jackets and has received a fitness certificate. We have also restricted all boat operations in the district, which will be permitted to venture only after issuing licences,” the collector said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
River Godavari godavari boat accident Krishna district administration GO 667 River Krishna District collector Md Imtiaz
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp