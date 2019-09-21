Krishna district administration to form panel post East Godavari boat mishap

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the boat tragedy in the River Godavari last Sunday, which claimed 35 lives with 15 still missing, the need to implement stern measures in issuing licences to boat operators and permissions for operating tours on the rivers and other water bodies have become imperative. Krishna district administration has thus, decided to constitute a committee with officials from ports, water resources, police, revenue, fisheries, fire and tourism departments.

The committee will replace an old committee constituted in accordance with GO 667, which was issued in 2017 by the then government, following a boat tragedy in River Krishna near the city. After the committee is constituted most likely on Monday, the district officials are going to issue boat licences, conduct inspections and also identify the accident spots and issue warnings as per the recommendations of the committee.

District collector Md Imtiaz, who reviewed with officials concerned on Friday, told TNIE that the new committee will be in accordance with the recommendations to be issued by the State-level committee formed by the State government recently. The officials have instructed the boat operators to apply for licence afresh and also secure fitness certificates.

As of now, all the licences for the registered boats have been kept on hold and only after the inspection of the boats, will the licences be issued, he added.

“At the Mandal and village level, the authorities will take up inspection activities to make sure every boat has life jackets and has received a fitness certificate. We have also restricted all boat operations in the district, which will be permitted to venture only after issuing licences,” the collector said.