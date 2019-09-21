YSR Kanti Velugu project enables six lakh students for Eye tests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 6.06 lakh students of Krishna district are going to undergo eye tests under the YSR Kanti Velugu project which is going to take off from October 10. The district officials are planning to conduct these tests in two phases, first from October 10 to 16 and the second phase from November 1 to December 31.

Under the YSR Kanti Velugu initiative, the public can undergo eye checkups and avail eyewear. In case a patient needs surgery, they will be recommended to government hospitals. The officials want to rope in some NGOs and eye hospitals to take part in this initiative.