Onion prices continue to soar in Vijayawada

He further assured that the government will take necessary steps and make sure to control the prices and make them affordable for the public.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Onion prices continue to rise in the city. As on Monday, the prices of the produce witnessed a steep rise of Rs 7 in the rythu bazaars, taking the price to Rs 47 per kg here, while it stood at Rs 40 on Sunday. On the other hand, the prices crossed Rs 65 per kilogram in the open market. Minister for Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana commented on the issue, saying the State government will procure additional stocks of onion from Maharashtra. 

Venkata Ramana, who held a review meeting with marketing officials on Monday said, “Due to the recent floods, the crop received severe damage resulting in a shortage of supply. In the next two days, we are making arrangements to get enough stock from Maharashtra. Also, it came to our notice that some people were hoarding the stocks and creating artificial scarcity and selling the produce at higher prices. Serious action will be taken against these people.”

He further assured that the government will take the necessary steps and make sure to control the prices and make them affordable for the public. Vigilance teams will also take part in finding the stock holding points, the black market and then take further action. There are also plans to set up special counters at rythu bazars to supply onions at reduced prices.

Usually, Vijayawada city has a requirement of 170 quintals every day and Krishna district receives about 250 to 300 quintals daily. Gradually, there has been a fall in supply to the district and on Monday, less than 150 quintals were supplied, resulting in steep rise of prices.

