Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada's traffic violators opt to pay traffic fines through app

`2.54 crore received via Paytm alone, which is nearly 60% of total amount

Published: 24th September 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Paytm

Paytm (File Photo | PTI)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   With the increasing availability of online payment gateways, number of traffic violators are using these for paying traffic challans. Of the total two lakh challans cleared between January 1 to September 16 this year, the traffic department has received Rs 4.39 crore from all sources. Of this, Rs 2.54 crore from 1.19 lakh transactions was received via Paytm alone, which is nearly 60% of the total amount received. Upon receiving the news of the amended Motor Vehicles Act imposing hefty fines on traffic violators, with effect from September 1, several people came forward to pay the fines. 

The hurry is understandable as previous fines imposed on vehicles would also be calculated according to the new MV Act. S Krishna Sai, a resident of Suryaraopet was adviced by his friends to use the Paytm app for clearing his dues, without having to stand in long queues in front of the traffic police station. “Soon, I installed the Paytm app and paid all of my dues,” added Krishna Sai. 

The amount can also be paid through the State traffic challan website ‘https://apechallan.org’.“Earlier, we used to go to the Commissioner office to pay traffic challans and also for any other service. But with the availability of online facilities, we can pay the fine in just five minutes from our houses,” said another Vijayawada resident Y Nagaraju, who paid four challans through the web portal. 

“Only through 
Paytm app and State e-challan website, public cleared around 1.2 lakh challans till date and generated a revenue of Rs 2.54 crore. Rest of the amount was received from other sources such as Meesaeva, AP Online and offline counters. Apps reduced the burden on both public and our staff,” said TV Nagaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).  The ADCP further requested the public to obey traffic rules and avoid penalties. “We are also giving counselling to the public on traffic regulations and the MV Act,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
traffic challans Motor Vehicles Act Vijayawada traffic Paytm mobile banking app
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp