Vijayawada's traffic violators opt to pay traffic fines through app

phanindra papasani

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the increasing availability of online payment gateways, number of traffic violators are using these for paying traffic challans. Of the total two lakh challans cleared between January 1 to September 16 this year, the traffic department has received Rs 4.39 crore from all sources. Of this, Rs 2.54 crore from 1.19 lakh transactions was received via Paytm alone, which is nearly 60% of the total amount received. Upon receiving the news of the amended Motor Vehicles Act imposing hefty fines on traffic violators, with effect from September 1, several people came forward to pay the fines.

The hurry is understandable as previous fines imposed on vehicles would also be calculated according to the new MV Act. S Krishna Sai, a resident of Suryaraopet was adviced by his friends to use the Paytm app for clearing his dues, without having to stand in long queues in front of the traffic police station. “Soon, I installed the Paytm app and paid all of my dues,” added Krishna Sai.

The amount can also be paid through the State traffic challan website ‘https://apechallan.org’.“Earlier, we used to go to the Commissioner office to pay traffic challans and also for any other service. But with the availability of online facilities, we can pay the fine in just five minutes from our houses,” said another Vijayawada resident Y Nagaraju, who paid four challans through the web portal.

“Only through

Paytm app and State e-challan website, public cleared around 1.2 lakh challans till date and generated a revenue of Rs 2.54 crore. Rest of the amount was received from other sources such as Meesaeva, AP Online and offline counters. Apps reduced the burden on both public and our staff,” said TV Nagaraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP). The ADCP further requested the public to obey traffic rules and avoid penalties. “We are also giving counselling to the public on traffic regulations and the MV Act,” he added.