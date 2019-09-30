Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to revamp public parks in city

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from residents for poor maintenance of public parks and green cover, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC’s) horticulture wing has taken up an initiative to develop infrastructure at parks in residential areas and make them accessible. Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed officials concerned to identify suitable locations for developing water fountains near traffic islands during a review meeting held recently.

The civic body maintains 137 public parks in the 59 divisions of the city. But the majority of these present grim picture of discarded plastic bottles, polythene bags, wild growth and damaged play equipment.

During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh sought the officials to prepare estimates for repairing the parks lying defunct at Labour Colony, Vaddera Colony, Dasari Lingaiah Park and others located at residential localities. He also directed the officials to expedite completion of greenery works on the Ryves Canal bund near Gulabi Thota. On the occasion, the civic chief also suggested officials approach the AP Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation for drafting a master plan to develop Ambedkar and Rajiv Gandhi Park.

“In the initial stage, we are planning to develop rose gardens at Radha Nagar, VUDA Colony and Ajith Singh Nagar. Based on the response, the concept will be introduced in other areas,” Venkatesh added.