Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to revamp public parks in city

The civic body maintains 137 public parks in the 59 divisions of city. But majority of these present  grim picture of discarded plastic bottles, polythene bags, wild growth and damaged play equipment.

Published: 30th September 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing severe criticism from residents for poor maintenance of public parks and green cover, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s (VMC’s) horticulture wing has taken up an initiative to develop infrastructure at parks in residential areas and make them accessible. Municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed officials concerned to identify suitable locations for developing water fountains near traffic islands during a review meeting held recently.

The civic body maintains 137 public parks in the 59 divisions of the city. But the majority of these present grim picture of discarded plastic bottles, polythene bags, wild growth and damaged play equipment.

During the course of the meeting, Venkatesh sought the officials to prepare estimates for repairing the parks lying defunct at Labour Colony, Vaddera Colony, Dasari Lingaiah Park and others located at residential localities. He also directed the officials to expedite completion of greenery works on the Ryves Canal bund near Gulabi Thota. On the occasion, the civic chief also suggested officials approach the AP Urban Greenery Beautification Corporation for drafting a master plan to develop Ambedkar and Rajiv Gandhi Park.  

“In the initial stage, we are planning to develop rose gardens at Radha Nagar, VUDA Colony and Ajith Singh Nagar. Based on the response, the concept will be introduced in other areas,” Venkatesh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation V Prasanna Venkatesh Vaddera Colony Labour Colony Dasari Lingaiah Park VUDA Colony
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus 7T smartphone
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp