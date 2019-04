By Online Desk

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the Tamil Nadu class X board exam results. Students can check their result at the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Registration number and DOB of the candidates are mandatory to check marks.

Students can also log on to tamilnadu.indiaresults.com, examresults.net/tamilnadu

Last year the result was declared on May 23. The overall pass percentage was 94.5%, with a pass percentage for girls was 96.4% and 92.5% among boys.