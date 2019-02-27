Home Education

HRD ministry launches SHREYAS​ scheme to provide apprenticeship opportunities for graduates 

More than 40 higher educational institutions have already been tied up for taking up embedded apprenticeship courses.

Published: 27th February 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched a scheme for providing industry apprenticeship opportunities to fresh graduates.

The Scheme for Higher Education Youth in Apprenticeship and Skills (SHREYAS) is a programme basket comprising the initiatives of three central ministries, including the HRD, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Javadekar said.

"The education with skills is the need of the hour and the SHREYAS will be a major effort in this direction to make our degree students more skilled, capable, employable and aligned to the needs of our economy so that they contribute to country's progress and also obtain gainful employment," he said.

The scheme has been conceived for students in degree courses, primarily non-technical with a view to introduce employable skills into their learning, promote apprenticeship as integral to education and also amalgamate employment facilitating efforts of the government into the education system, he said.

SHREYAS portal will enable educational institutions and industry to log in and provide their respective demand and supply of apprenticeship.

The matching of students with apprenticeship avenues will take place as per pre-specified eligibility criteria.

These courses will be available to them from academic year April-May, 2019.

More than 40 higher educational institutions have already been tied up for taking up embedded apprenticeship courses.

 

