Karnataka Examination Authority announces round 2 seat allotment for MBBS

Candidates who are allotted or confirmed a seat in Medical or Dental, must pay the prescribed fees and compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority is finalising the list of candidates who made the cut for State Quota seats for MBBS. Candidates can access their results on the kea website http://kea.kar.nic.in

As many as 6,900 medical seats were announced by the authority earlier in the month and the counselling was done through an online process. After this final round, the KEA has planned a  mopup for the vacant seats via offline counselling on August 7 and 8, said officials.

Candidates who are allotted or confirmed a seat in Medical or Dental, must pay the prescribed fees and compulsorily report to the colleges on or before the last date mentioned in the admission order. They must also update the details through their log-in ID to KEA or they will lose their allotted seats.

Fees must be paid and original documents submitted to KEA, Bengaluru between July 31 and August 2.

In order to obtain admission orders, candidates who have been allotted seat in Private Colleges, either to Government quota seat (allotted under ‘G’) or to Private quota seat (allotted under ‘P’) should compulsorily submit all original documents to KEA, Bangalore.

Candidates allotted seats in government colleges and ‘NRI’ or ‘(Others)  Q’ seats should submit their original documents at the respective college at the time of admission.

The candidates who have been allotted seat in dental discipline need not submit the original documents, said the authority in a communique.

Last day of reporting to the allotted Medical or Dental College is 4 pm on August 3.
 

