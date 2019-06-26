Home Education

Draft education policy lacks vision, say experts

Professor G Haragopal said that the policy in its current form lacks vision and needs to be revisited as it fails to point out the problems in the current policy and directly jumps to improvise it.

National Law School of India University professor G Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Experts and stakeholders in the field of education mooted various suggestions and critiqued the draft National Education Policy at a seminar here on Tuesday.

Prof G Haragopal, educationist, said that the policy in its current form lacks vision and needs to be revisited as it fails to point out the problems in the current policy and directly jumps to improvise it. “The purpose of education is to address inequalities in society. This draft policy, however, does not mention what it wants to do for the marginalised, SC, ST, etc, but eloquently speaks from the capitalist viewpoint. This was bound to happen because the empanelled members are all from private institutions,” he said.

The draft NPE is in the public domain for comments till June 30, a move that he finds is too small a time frame for a decision that is going to bring about voluminous change.

MLC Narsi Reddy, who also participated in the deliberations, while lauding the introduction of pre-primary education and extension of the Right to Education Act from three to 18 years of age, flayed the draft policy for being silent on the funding aspect.

Draft National Education Policy NEP criticism
