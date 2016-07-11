Home Education Edex

Here is Dharavi's new and emerging angrezi story

Punita Maheshwari talks to the director of a documentary about kids in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum learning to speak English

Published: 11th July 2016 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2016 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Here

When Anaka Kaundinya entered a room filled with tiny tots, repeating lessons after their teacher, she knew this was something special. She had to document every tiny detail. Here’s why, in case you’re wondering what ‘is’ so special after all. These are children from the Dharavi slum of Mumbai, as young as six, answering questions in fluent English.

After spending a day as a volunteer in the classroom, Anaka, a Law student, had a strong urge to get a camera and start shooting, though she wasn’t trained in any aspect of filmmaking. “When I entered the classroom, I was blown away by the sincerity of the teacher and the students,” she recalls her first encounter with the protagonists of her award-winning documentary, Island of Magic. As we ask Anaka about this never-ending connection between story-tellers and the slum, she laughs and says, “The place is a synonym for juxtaposition. If you have violence, you also have peace. If you want to complain about the noise, then you need to be there at midnight to know what silence means. Each and every face has a story there. Do you still blame us?” We don’t! Not after listening to what went into making this documentary. “My partner-in-crime, Raza, and I, used to sit through the classes and capture candid shots of students and we were left surprised by the energy of the kids,” she says. At the end of it all, she was left with a bundle of memories and 100 hours of video footage. From finding a reliable editor who would work for a non-sponsored film to getting it out to the public, Anaka’s path was full of barriers, but what followed was prestigious awards — Best Documentary at Solo Para Cortos Film Festival, Spain, Audience Choice Award at Blackbird Film Festival, USA.

Reach Out: anaka91@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Edex news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp