Here is Dharavi's new and emerging angrezi story

When Anaka Kaundinya entered a room filled with tiny tots, repeating lessons after their teacher, she knew this was something special. She had to document every tiny detail. Here’s why, in case you’re wondering what ‘is’ so special after all. These are children from the Dharavi slum of Mumbai, as young as six, answering questions in fluent English.

After spending a day as a volunteer in the classroom, Anaka, a Law student, had a strong urge to get a camera and start shooting, though she wasn’t trained in any aspect of filmmaking. “When I entered the classroom, I was blown away by the sincerity of the teacher and the students,” she recalls her first encounter with the protagonists of her award-winning documentary, Island of Magic. As we ask Anaka about this never-ending connection between story-tellers and the slum, she laughs and says, “The place is a synonym for juxtaposition. If you have violence, you also have peace. If you want to complain about the noise, then you need to be there at midnight to know what silence means. Each and every face has a story there. Do you still blame us?” We don’t! Not after listening to what went into making this documentary. “My partner-in-crime, Raza, and I, used to sit through the classes and capture candid shots of students and we were left surprised by the energy of the kids,” she says. At the end of it all, she was left with a bundle of memories and 100 hours of video footage. From finding a reliable editor who would work for a non-sponsored film to getting it out to the public, Anaka’s path was full of barriers, but what followed was prestigious awards — Best Documentary at Solo Para Cortos Film Festival, Spain, Audience Choice Award at Blackbird Film Festival, USA.

Reach Out: anaka91@gmail.com