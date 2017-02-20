R A Nadesan By

Express News Service

Monday morning blues, a term coined to indicate an intense displeasure of going to work. Surveys across several thousand employees reveal that less than fifteen percent of the global workforce actually like the work they do.



In other words, more than eighty-five percent of the global workforce is disinterested or not enjoying their work, so you can imagine the collective displeasure that Monday mornings generate.



So, if you are one of those who dislikes going to work, remember you are not alone, in fact you are part of the majority.



Dislike stems from a variety of reasons such as not liking your boss, not being aligned with the company’s vision and mission, or not being good at what you do.

Now, what do you do if you are stuck in a rut? Here are a few pointers you could perhaps adopt.

Attitude of gratitude: Be thankful for the job you have, remember, it enhances your self-esteem, gives you money to spend, and a position of strength to wait and apply for your dream job. Look for the positives in your job and focus on doing more of that.

Get better at what you do: When you keep getting better at what you do, you can do it quicker. You can either do more work at the same time or the same work in a shorter time.

Work shrinks when you get better at it. When this happens, you will find yourself having more time to do what you really love to do.

Network: There are three golden rules that contribute to an individual’s success in an organisation. The first is relationships, the second is relationships and the third is also relationships.

Having friends at work gives you a support system when you need to tide over difficult times and makes going to work more enjoyable.

Build your resumé: Keep working on your resumé, do online courses, and build your skills and expertise in the areas that you are interested in.

Remember, luck happens when preparedness meets opportunity, so when an opportunity arrives be ready for it.

Help people: If you help other people enough to get what they want, they will in turn help you get what you want. However good and

deserving you think you are, people have to talk about you, for that, it would most certainly help if you have a positive emotional bank account with them.