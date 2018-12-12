Jockeying begins for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan CM posts, veterans have edge

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Congress posted a decisive victory in Chhattisgarh and came close to the finish line in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, party chief Rahul Gandhi’s focus shifted to choosing the CMs.The issue, said party insiders, was ticklish and had therefore been deferred to be tackled post-poll as it required balancing power equations.

The contenders in Rajasthan are former CM Ashok Gehlot and state unit chief Sachin Pilot. While young Pilot has worked hard over the past five years in revamping the party, Gehlot enjoys widespread influence among party workers across the state. Sources say the veteran leader stands a better chance as he has administrative experience, which is critical as the party prepares for the LS elections.

In MP, the tussle is between state unit chief Kamal Nath and campaign chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. As the party has to depend on outside support, Nath is said to be better placed to lead the party. Nath wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel late on Tuesday night staking claim to form the government, a party spokesperson said.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh should be easier where the top post could go to state unit chief Bhupesh Baghel or legislative party leader T S Singhdeo. Rahul sought to play down the issue saying, “Choosing chief ministers is no big issue…it will happen smoothly.”

Ahead of the meeting of MLAs in Jaipur on Wednesday, Rahul sent his confidante KC Venugopal, AICC in charge of Karnataka, as the central observer along with state in charge Avinash Pandey.In MP, where Scindia met Nath state in charge Dipak Babaria would have to do a lot of balancing act, the sources said.

It’s experience versus youth

For the record, both Pilot and Gehlot refrained from staking claim to the top post in Rajasthan but their aspiration for the high office is well known