Pawan Kalyan’s denial of Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat irks CPI

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Differences between Jana Sena and CPI came to the fore over seat sharing, when the former went back on its promise to give Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat to the latter in lieu of Nuzvid Assembly seat at the eleventh hour. At a public meeting in Vijayawada West constituency on Saturday evening, Pawan Kalyan announced the name of Muttamsetty Prasad Babu as the JSP nominee for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.

The development came as a shock to the CPI, which went into huddle to discuss the matter. Jana Sena had agreed to give seven Assembly and two LS seats to the Left ally and at the last minute, it decided to field its own candidate Basava Bhaskar Rao from Nuzvid.

When CPI expressed its resentment over the change, Jana Sena agreed to give Vijayawada LS seat in lieu of Nuzvid. Contrary to the assurance, Pawan Kalyan announced the party candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat. “Our State secretary K Ramakrishna has expressed his dissent over the violation of poll pact by Jana Sena twice,” said CPI leader Akkineni Vanaja.