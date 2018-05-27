Home Elections Elections 2019

BJP will win 2019 polls with 51 per cent majority: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav also said that the alliance of the Opposition parties will have no impact on BJP's fate in the upcoming general elections in 2019.

Published: 27th May 2018 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (File | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Responding to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's remark that the Bharatiya Janata Party will have a tough battle to fight in the 2019 general elections with the opposition parties uniting against the former, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said that they will come in power with a 51 percent majority.

"The gathbandhan is of all corrupt parties. People will never accept such parties," he said.

While addressing the 'Mahanadu', Chief minister Naidu said that the TDP will have a major role to play in the Loksabha 2019 polls. He even said that all the parties met him in Bangalore when they went for the swearing-in of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

He even said that he is not interested in the Prime Minister's position.

Earlier the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister attacked PM Narendra Modi for betraying the people of the state.

"Five crore people are inquiring about the promises of the BJP. Why is the BJP Government not accepting the special status for the state? TDP has given a no-confidence motion against Central Government that is why the country has responded. The Congress had pulled out the fabrications and now the BJP has cheated. They gave Rs 2500 crore for the Sardar Patel statue, but gave only Rs1500 crores to our capital." Naidu said.

BJP Ram Madhav Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

