Haryana polls: Former Congress MLA Naresh Sharma joins BJP

Sharma joined BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his rally in  Beri.Congress

Published: 07th October 2019 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

JHAJJAR (Haryana): In yet another blow to the Congress party in the run up to the Assembly elections in the state, its former MLA from Badli, Naresh Sharma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

Sharma was elected as an MLA in 2005 and 2009.

This comes days after former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar resigned from all election committees and from the party's membership.

ALSO READ | Denied ticket, former minister Sampat Singh resigns from Congress

On Sunday, two former MLAs from the Congress and one from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) along with many workers joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes is scheduled on October 24. 

