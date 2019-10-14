Home Elections Haryana Elections

Haryana elections: BJP's Babita Phogat enters political 'dangal' from Dadri

The Commonwealth Games medallist is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress.

Published: 14th October 2019 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Twitter @BJPMM4Haryana)

By PTI

CHARKHI DADRI (Haryana): Wrestler Babita Phogat's entry into the political 'dangal' has spiced up the contest for the Dadri assembly seat, where no party has won consecutive terms in the past four elections.

The 29-year-old BJP candidate is pitted against seasoned politicians like Satpal Sangwan of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Nirpender Singh Sangwan of the Congress. Both have won this seat earlier by margins of less than 2,000 votes.

She became a household name after ''Dangal'' (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta, became a runaway hit.

As the Commonwealth Games medallist hits the campaign trail, she is received by a group of elders in one of the villages.

"Every time I returned home with a medal, I got so much love and respect here, and this motivated and inspired me to go for the next event with even more determination," she says.

"Now, when I have entered the political 'dangal', I need the same love and support," she tells the gathering.

In Akhtiyarpura village, Phogat is warmly received by a group of women, many among them elderly, with garlands and warm hugs.

She may be a greenhorn in politics, but Phogat says politics has been part of her family. Her mother and an uncle have served as village heads.

"Politics is a platform to serve people. When I am among people, I don't feel as if I am doing anything new. If you work hard and with honesty, people will support you," she said.

Phogat is among the three sportspersons fielded by BJP in the upcoming polls -- the other two are wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt (Baroda in Sonipat) and former hockey captain Sandeep Singh (Pehowa in Kurukshetra).

The Arjuna awardee says like in sports, she will make a mark in politics too and motivate women to take the plunge in this field.

"Women, sportspersons and the youth will be my priority, and for them I will keep doing something or the other," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Haryana Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babita Phogat Dadri assembly seat Dadri Haryana polls Haryana BJP Haryana Assembly elections Haryana Elections
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp