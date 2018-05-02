Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: B S Yeddyurappa promises crop loan waiver

BSY said the BJP government would reserve more funds for development and welfare of the backward classes besides empowering sthree shakti groups in the state.

Karnataka BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa (File | EPS)

SHIVAMOGGA: State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said, crop loan of entire farming community and considering the exchequer of the state, the BJP would waive of the other agriculture loans of both nationalised banks and cooperative societies immediately after the BJP government comes to power in the state.

Participating in “Meet the Press’ – an interactive programme with the media here on Wednesday morning, B S Yeddyurappa said, the manifesto of the BJP would be released on May 4 and with its release, there would be an increase of 3-4 percent of votes in favour of the party. 

Talking about other highlights of the manifesto, BSY said the BJP government would reserve more funds for development and welfare of the backward classes besides empowering sthree shakti groups in the state. 

He reiterated that the BJP government would reserve about Rs one lakh crores for irrigation in the state. This includes providing lift irrigation projects to Shikaripura where water scarcity exists in Kasaba and Hosuru hoblis’. He clarified that BJP government would execute the Dandavati irrigation project in Sorab.

Speaking about the development of Shivamogga district, top priority would be construct airport in the city that would support for development of industries in the district. Other top priority works for the city includes, to develop district as ‘tourism hub’, to bring in more industries towards generation of employment, development of outer ring road too.

Answering to a question about Janardhan Reddy’s role in the party, he said, service of Janardhan Reddy would be utilised towards the success of the party candidate. Even this issue being clarified by Amit Shah that Janardhan Reddy’s cooperation would be sought in the election.

Shivamogga assembly candidate K S Eshwarappa, district BJP president S Rudregowda and others were present.

