NRI techie to fly down from Kuala Lampur to cast his vote in city

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:While some contestants in the upcoming polls are apprehensive that the city’s voters may not stick around on a weekend to cast their votes, 39-year-old techie Manohar Iyer will be visiting the city from Malaysia, for just a few hours, to cast his vote before returning to the South-East Asian country where he is currently working.

Manohar Iyer who is flying

from Malaysia to cast his vote

Iyer, a long-time resident of the city, believes it is his duty to vote and is also the right thing to do to respect democracy. The IT professional, who leads a large team at a reputed firm, had posted his concerns on YouTube recently, appealing to Bengalureans to turn up in large numbers and vote without fail.

Iyer feels voting is a duty to ensure that issues like water problems, garbage collection and road works in a locality are dealt with by the elected MLA, who should ensure these duties are completed rather than seeking votes on caste or party lines. Iyer, a resident of Katriguppe in Banashankari, told The New Indian Express, “Since I have voting power, I have never missed voting even in a single election, including BBMP elections. I have voted each time. I make sure my vote counts as I believe that it is a process of democracy. I will have a moral right to ask my area MLA or corporator if he fails to fulfil the necessities of citizens in the locality. If I do not cast my vote, I really don’t feel I have the right to question anyone.”Earlier, Iyer would bring along another voter with him.

“I used to come with my wife Shruthi every time, but she is not able to travel as we just had a newborn baby. So this time, I am travelling alone to Bengaluru, leaving Kuala Lumpur (KL) on May 11 to reach Bengaluru via Kochi on May 12. I will leave Bengaluru that evening and reach my office (in Kuala Lampur), on May 13,” said the dedicated voter, who has voted more than 10 times since he became eligible.“I have made sure I fly in wherever I am. Earlier, I have made trips from other countries to come and vote,” Iyer said.

Talking about his efforts to ensure a good turnout, Iyer said, “I posted my message on YouTube requesting citizens of Karnataka to cast their votes instead of giving excuses. It is a good opportunity to choose the best governance as it comes only once in five years. I have also urged people not to vote for those who seek to create enmity between communities and different religious groups. One must make sure that their vote should be to elect those who make efforts to clean lakes, develop schools and colleges and provide electricity, water and other basic needs. More than 1,000 people viewed the video and shared it as well,” Iyer said proudly.