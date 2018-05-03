Congress asks PM Modi to brush up knowledge of history on Army legend K S Thimayya

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to brush up his knowledge of history after he blamed the party for neglecting Army legend K S Thimayya.

"Modi ji, Better start reading from a paper to brush up your knowledge of history."

"From 'Nalanda' to 'MRS Srisena, From 'Mohanlal' to today's stark gaffe about Gen Thimayya," Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Modi while addressing poll rallies in Karnataka said the Congress is a party that has disrespected the armed forces.

"Forgetting the national heroes, patriots and history is the nature of a family in the Congress. (Jawaharlal) Nehru and V K Krishna Menon insulted General (KS) Thimayya, who had to resign. They neglected General (K M) Cariappa," Modi told an election rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka, as he sought to connect with the voters of the home state of the two legends of the Army.

Modi also said that all know what treatment Congress gave to the likes of Brig Cariappa and Gen Thimayya.

Surjewala alleged that the leaders of the RSS and the BJP were supporting the British when the Congress was fighting the war of independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

"That is the reason the BJP leaders, including the prime minister's sense of history is distorted," he said.

"We request him to brush up his history and recall the contribution of Gen Thimmaiah who was actually appointed the Army Chief in 1957 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.