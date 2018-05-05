Senior freedom fighters show support for Swaraj India as Karnataka polls near

Pavan M V By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Just a day after senior freedom fighter H S Doreswamy released the manifesto of Swaraj India (SI) party in Bengaluru, another senior freedom fighter C R Rangashetty released the manifesto of the same party in chief minister Siddaramaiah's home district - Mysuru on Saturday.

Talking to the reporters, Rangashetty alleged that ever since the country got freedom, the Congress hasn't helped for the development of the nation and it has failed to give at least one position for the freedom fighters in the state assembly.

Attacking Siddaramaiah's government, he said the existing Congress government has come up with schemes, which are only helpful for its ministers but not for the poor people and youth, "So vote for SI for the betterment of the state. Candidates from SI are contesting in the state assembly elections with the intention of bringing some positive changes in the state, which hasn't be done by the government (Congress),” he added.

During the press conference, renowned Kannada novelist Devanur Mahadeva, who is also a member of national executive committee of SI contributed Rs 10,000 for K Banu Mohan, a candidate of SI who is contesting at Krishnaraja constituency in the city limits for the election campaign expenses.

After contributing the money Mahadeva said “I have contributed Rs 10,000 because she has dedicated her life fighting against corruption, she is a rare and good candidate for the society. Vote for her, let us all support her to win in the elections.”

Later after releasing the manifesto, SI's convener of Mysuru city professor Shabbir Mustafa pointed out that SI's manifesto is completely different from other political parties' manifestos. “Our manifesto explains the problems faced by people in the country and solutions for it, our manifesto is so good that, it can used as a textbook," he claimed.

Highlighting one of the important manifesto points of SI, he said “We want to bring common education system from nursery to class 4 level in the state, which means common syllabus across the state and similar facilities in all the schools with mother tongue as compulsory medium of language till lower primary level in schools.”