Under fire from opposition, Yogi Adityanath cuts short poll tour, rushes back to UP

BENGALURU:Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has come under fire from the Congress for campaigning in Karnataka, while a storm claimed 75 lives in his home state. Yogi on Friday night cut short his election tour and rushed back to UP.

Taking a dig at Yogi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had stated that the former was in Karnataka when many people lost their lives owing to a storm. “ At least 64 people have lost their lives due to a storm in Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka. I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted.

The UP CM had addressed a number of rallies in different parts of the state since Thursday and he was scheduled to take part in the party rallies on Saturday too. However, the UP CM returned to his home state to review relief works .

Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders too had criticised Yogi for being busy in electioneering in Karnataka when people in the state are suffering. Congress leader Raj Babbar described Yogi Adityanath as a part-time CM, who is busy campaigning in another state when its duty is to serve people in UP.

Earlier in the day, addressing rallies in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Haliyal, Yogi Adityanath lashed out at his Karnataka counterpart accusing him of supporting Jihadis and evil forces to kill Hindu activists and create unrest in the state.

He blamed Siddaramaiah for playing divisive politics in the state. “The main agenda of the state government is to light fire between two communities, enjoy the scene and then blame the opposition. In the last five years, Karnataka is one of the states that tops farmer suicides,” he said. The farmers had committed suicide after not receiving aids from the state government, he alleged.

After Siddaramaiah migrated from the other party and took power in the Congress and the state government, the internal disputes increased in Congress. Siddaramaiah has invested his time to solve them instead of addressing the problems of the state. He is not a Sidda’ram’aiah, but is expert in lying and no one can beat him, chided Yogi. He said BJP would close all slaughterhouses within 24 hours if elected to power, like he did in UP.