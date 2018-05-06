Ashwath Narayan seeks hat-trick win in Malleswaram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the city’s earliest settlements, Malleswaram has better infrastructure facilities compared to other parts of the city. The incumbent BJP MLA Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, who is seeking a hat-trick victory, seems to have retained the edge this time too through his work and accessibility factors.

The constituency has about 2.13 lakh voters. Ashwath Narayan has won the last two elections here - by about 8,000 votes in 2008 and over 20,000 votes in 2013.

Vokkaligas and Brahmins constitute the biggest voter base that has made Ashwath Narayan, a Vokkaliga, unassailable in the constituency. The failure of Congress and JD(S) to find a strong candidate against him has added to Ashwath Narayan’s confidence this time. The constituency has been a BJP bastion for a while now.

With former ACP B K Shivaram and minister M R Seetharam choosing not to contest the elections, Congress was forced to field Kengal Shreepada Renu, grandson of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, a former cricketer and avid golfer, also a Vokkaliga. However, with no previous track record in politics, Renu is unlikely to dent the prospects of the sitting MLA. The JD(S) candidate Madhusudhan N is relatively unknown and he may have a tough time unseating Ashwath Narayan.

The constituency predominantly has middle class population and well-educated voters. Though the constituency is relatively better-off on basic amenities, the problem of traffic congestion, vanishing footpaths, garbage pile up and excessive commercialisation of residential spaces is turning this once-a-calm-locality into bustling area destroying the tranquility. Shrinking green spaces and threat to water bodies is another major concern here.

“I know that the calm and tranquil Malleswaram will never return, but the least that can be done is to ensure that civic amenities are properly provided and the garbage problem is effectively tackled. Roads should also be provided with safe footpaths as there is a sizeable population of senior citizens in this constituency. The winning MLA needs to look at these issues before pushing for policies that can help implement measures to improve this constituency,” said Manohar Ra, a media professional and resident of Malleswaram.