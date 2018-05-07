Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

BJP accuses Congress of 'pseudo-secular politics', questions stand on triple talaq

The minister's attack was rooted in the obstruction to the triple talaq bill's passage in the Rajya Sabha that prevented it from getting enacted.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags (for representational purpose only) | Photo: PTI

By ANI

BENGALURU: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday accused the Congress party of practicing "pseudo-secular politics" in poll-bound Karnataka, and went on to juxtapose the Congress party's professing of secularism with their objection to the triple talaq bill.

Prasad said the Congress was practicing "pseudo secular politics or vote-bank politics", and added, "Rahul Gandhi keeps on talking about dignity of women, of empowerment. Mr Rahul Gandhi, what is your party's stand on triple talaq?"

He continued, "The Triple Talaq Bill is not about any religion, it is only and only concerned with gender justice, gender dignity and gender equality. Since secular, communal politics has become an important area of debate in Karnataka elections, please explain what is your party's stand on triple talaq? Do you stand committed for the dignity, equality and gender justice of the victim Muslim women of triple talaq or not?"

The minister's attack was rooted in the obstruction to the triple talaq bill's passage in the Rajya Sabha that prevented it from getting enacted. The Congress took strong exception to the bill and the lesser strength of the ruling BJP in the Upper House helped stall the bill.

Prasad stated that the image of Bengaluru as an IT hub was deteriorating due to the lack of adequate infrastructure and said that the ruling party in the Centre as well as the state would help uplift the state.

"The sad state of Karnataka needs a double-barrel engine to rescue it. Now, with the support of government of India and the new state government, we want to assure the people of Karnataka that the double-barrel engine of the government of India and government of Karnataka will work to ensure faster development of the state," he said.

Prasad further stated that the Congress-led Karnataka government did not want to seek Centre's assistance which was halting the state's development.

With the assembly elections inching nearer, Karnataka has turned into a battlefield with both BJP and Congress indulging in aggressive campaigns.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Congress Karnataka triple talaq

