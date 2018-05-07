Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Karnataka polls: Yogi Adityanath to resume election campaign today

Adityanath will also be addressing five public meetings later in the day at Humnabad, Gokak, Yemakanmardi village, Khanapur and Belgaum Rural.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

BENGALURU: In the run-up to the Assembly polls in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the state for his election campaign.

The Chief Minister, who is a star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Karnataka polls, is expected to visit Chennabasava Patta Devara Mutt in Bhalki town at 10:10 am. He is also scheduled to address a public meeting there.

Adityanath was scheduled to campaign in Karnataka till May 5 but he had to cut short his election campaign tour after the deadly dust storms in Uttar Pradesh.

With less than a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its electoral battle through rigorous campaigns across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning extensively in a bid to dethrone the Congress-led Karnataka government. On Sunday, he addressed rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15. (ANI)

Yogi Adityanath Karnataka polls

