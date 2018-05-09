Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Congress fears defeat, calls everyone wrong: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence over the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government with absolute majority.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHIKMAGALUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an attack against the Congress party, saying that they keep blaming the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the poll panel as they are unable to accept the defeat.

However, Prime Minister Modi exuded confidence over the Karnataka Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the government with absolute majority.

"Congress fears defeat in these elections. BJP will form the government with absolute majority in the state. After facing defeats in every election, now the Congress party is busy criticising the EVMs and the Election Commission (EC). For them, EVM and EC are wrong and only Congress is right," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Karnataka's Chikmagalur town.

"Congress has absolutely no respect for many of our prominent institutions. Be it EC, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Army, Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Vice Presidents' office, Congress has been on a spree to disrespect and belittle these great institutions," Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister's statement comes hours after 9,746 fake voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality and the Election Commission's revelation of the same at midnight was followed by political sparring, as both the BJP and the Congress alleged each other's links with the concerned flat.

Further, without naming Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said that the leader was only eyeing the Prime Minister chair.

"There is a leader in Congress party who thinks only about one thing throughout the day - how to be the Prime Minister? Such is the arrogance of the 'Naamdaars'," Prime Minister Modi noted.

"Congress only wants to remain in power. In 1978, Indira ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about the welfare of people of Chikmagalur. Sonia ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made in Bellari," Prime Minister Modi added.

As the assembly elections inches nearer, Karnataka has turned into a battlefield with both the BJP and the Congress indulging in aggressive campaigns.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect representatives to the 224-seat assembly. The results will be declared on May 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Congress Bharatiya Janata Party

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Voter ID row: BJP supporter rejects being tenant of RR Nagar flat

Congress leader M Veerappa Moily. (File photo | EPS)

Congress will get absolute majority in Karnataka: Veerappa Moily

Fake voter ID: Flat owner Manjula Nanjamari rejects Congress' allegations

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja