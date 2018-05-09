Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Time for Karnataka to say goodbye to Congress: PM Modi

It was time for Karnataka to say goodbye to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at an election rally.

Published: 09th May 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Vinodkumar T

By PTI

BENGALURU: Launching a broadside against the state's ruling party ahead of elections on May 12, the prime minister labelled the Congress a 'deal party'.

Launching a broadside against the state's ruling party ahead of elections on May 12, the prime minister labelled the Congress a 'deal party'.

Congress culture, communalism, casteism, crime, corruption and contract system were the six Cs destroying Karnataka's future, Modi added at the rally in Bangarpet near this state capital.

During Manmohan Singh's tenure as prime minister, he said, the remote control was with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

However, in the four years of the Modi government, the remote control has been with the people, the prime minister said.

A day after Rahul Gandhi said that he could become Prime Minister if the Congress wins 2019 elections, the incumbent Narendra Modi on Wednesday mocked at " namdaar (famous)" leader and said this only reflected the arrogance of the Congress chief.

READ | PM Modi mocks at Rahul Gandhi's self-declaration as 'PM candidate'

"Naam dar ka ahankar satwi asman chhu raha hae ya nahi (Is the arrogance of the famous leader not reaching sky high that he declares himself as the Prime Ministerial candidate)?," Prime Minister Modi addressing an election rally here.

(with input from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
