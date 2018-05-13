Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Young voters turn up, but numbers fall

Observers say that it is the middle-aged who stayed away from the booths. Senior citizens and first-voters showed up in larger numbers.  

Published: 13th May 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

First-time voters show their ink stained fingers after casting their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Central Karnataka -- comprising Shivamogga, Ballary, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru districts -- saw a lower turnout of 71 per cent, which is four percentage points lesser than 2013 assembly elections. Observers say that it is the middle-aged who stayed away from the booths. Senior citizens and first-voters showed up in larger numbers.  

In this region, Chitradurga district recorded the highest turnout of 76 per cent while the closely watched Ballari recorded the lowest at 66 per cent. The other districts had turnouts towards the higher end -- Shivamogga at 73 per cent; and Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru districts at 70 per cent each. In Shviamogga, Shikaripura is from where Yeddyurappa is contesting against Congress’ Prasanna Kumar, and Sagar is from where Congress biggie Kagodu Thimmappa is fighting against former MLA and BJP candidate Haratalu Halappa. Factors that could have resulted in fall in voter numbers include showers that hit some parts and scorching heat. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka voters election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Voter apathy is a half-truth, say annoyed Bengalureans

Karnataka polls 2018, First_time_voter_showing_ink_mark_at_Vidyapet

Bengaluru Rural voters make an early start 

Vote & watch: The suspense is on

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate