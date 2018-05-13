Young voters turn up, but numbers fall

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Central Karnataka -- comprising Shivamogga, Ballary, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Chikkamagaluru districts -- saw a lower turnout of 71 per cent, which is four percentage points lesser than 2013 assembly elections. Observers say that it is the middle-aged who stayed away from the booths. Senior citizens and first-voters showed up in larger numbers.

In this region, Chitradurga district recorded the highest turnout of 76 per cent while the closely watched Ballari recorded the lowest at 66 per cent. The other districts had turnouts towards the higher end -- Shivamogga at 73 per cent; and Davanagere and Chikkamagaluru districts at 70 per cent each. In Shviamogga, Shikaripura is from where Yeddyurappa is contesting against Congress’ Prasanna Kumar, and Sagar is from where Congress biggie Kagodu Thimmappa is fighting against former MLA and BJP candidate Haratalu Halappa. Factors that could have resulted in fall in voter numbers include showers that hit some parts and scorching heat.