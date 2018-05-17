Home Elections Karnataka Polls 2018

Sonia Gandhi’s entry fails to help Congress in Vijayapura

MB Patil is the only contestant to register a win with a lead of more than 20,000 votes and the remaining winning Congress candidates won by less than 10,000 votes.

Published: 17th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at a rally in Vijayapura on May 8 | express

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Minister MB Patil-led district Congress was on high expectations. It was expected to win all the constituencies in the district. But it managed to win only three seats and lost in the remaining five.
In 2008, the Congress won seven constituencies. Internal disputes, selection of  candidates, Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue and the Modi wave worked in favour of opponents, according to observers.

Congress retained Babaleshwar, Indi, and Basavana Bagewadi seats. MB Patil is the only contestant to register a win with a lead of more than 20,000 votes and the remaining winning Congress candidates won by less than 10,000 votes.  In last week of electioneering, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi campaigned at Vijayapura, which was her only election rally in the state ahead of polls. But it did not help the party much.

The Congress lost in Bijapur City, Muddibehal, Nagthan and Devara Hiparagi. This result led to JD(S) opening an account in Nagthan. The wave was in favour of Congress, but it swung towards BJP after Modi’s rally on May 8 as the party won at Bijapur City, Devara Hiparagi and Muddibehal, pundits say.

KPCC spokesperson S M Patil Ganihar said, “In a few constituencies, there was unhappiness within the party workers over candidates. In Nagthan, we announced the candidate’s name on the last date of filing of nominations and failed to come up with proper tactics against the opponents. However, there was a neck-to-neck fight in all the constituencies and we lost the polls by small margins. We are happy with the result and in future, we will come up with better plans to counter the opponents.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka Polls 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MB Patil Karnataka Congress Sonia Gandhi Vijayapura constituencies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Overconfidence, polarisation did Congress veteran Kagodu Thimmappa in

Defeat of confidants may prove to be Siddaramaiah's nemesis

Charisma of Sriramulu, Janardhana Reddy didn’t help aides in Ballari constituencies

IPL2018
Videos
Battle for Karnataka: Congress raises questions over Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala's silence
European Union president lashes out at US President Donald Trump over Iran, trade
Gallery
Congress leader and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lost from Chamundeshwari constituency but won Badami by more than 67,000 votes. In Chamundeshwari, he could manage only 85,283 votes, while JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda gained 121,325 votes and remained victo
Big winners and losers of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 
Large number of party supporters gather outside counting center in Bengaluru. (EPS | Udayashankar S)
IN PICTURES | Party supporters wait and watch as trends suggest BJP win in Karnataka polls