BJP leader KS Eshwarappa says confident of winning floor test

BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP government headed by CM B S Yeddyurappa would prove its majority on the floor of the house on Saturday.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP government headed by CM B S Yeddyurappa would prove its majority on the floor of the house on Saturday. BSY would continue as CM for next five years, he said.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, Eshwarappa said, never ever had Karnataka state politics faced such a situation. Despite BJP securing 104 seats, a party with just 38 members with the support of Congress (78) is making an effort to form government besides assuming the the office of CM. This situation is a mockery of democracy, he ridiculed.

In a real sense, the Congress party should have occupied the seat of opposition. "People of the state are making fun of Congress for its greediness to be in power," he said.

Many elected MLA's unhappy 

Eshwarappa said, people of the state have displeasure against the Congress. Similarly, many elected MLAs of both Congress and JD(S) too were unhappy and opposing this 'misalliance' of both the parties.

Answering a question, Eshwarappa said, "Many MLAs' are in touch with BJP. Among them, more number of MLAs' are from Congress. Definitely, BJP would prove the majority on the floor of the house." 

Replying to a query, Eshwarappa said, all the strategies cannot be revealed and MLA's abstaining from voting can not be ruled out.

