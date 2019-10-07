Home Elections Maharashtra Elections

Won't leave politics until Thackeray's 'Shiv Sainik' becomes Chief Minister: Prakash Javadekar

BJP will be contesting on 150 seats while Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. Other allies have got 14 seats.

Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar addresses a press conference (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his promise of seeing a 'Shiv Sainik' become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that there is no issue in expressing a desire.

"Icha vyakt karne me kya burai hai, vastavta kya hogi wo baad me dekhenge. (There is no issue in expressing a desire, what will be the reality we will see later)," Javadekar told media here when asked about Thackeray's statement.

READ HERE: Shiv Sainik would one day become Maharashtra CM: Uddhav Thackeray

Talking to the party's mouthpiece, Saamana, Thackeray said, "I will not sit silent until I fulfill the promise given to Shiv Sena chief (Bal Thackeray). I will make his Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. I will not leave politics until this happens."

Asked whether BJP will listen, Thackeray replied, "It is my promise and I will fulfill it."

Maharashtra, which has 288-member Assembly, will go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

