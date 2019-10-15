Home Elections Maharashtra Elections

Maharashtra polls: BJP manifesto promises 1 crore jobs in five years, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

Promising an inclusive and all-round development of the state, the BJP on Tuesday promised five lakh crore worth of investment in the state over next five years.

Published: 15th October 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP releasing Sankalp Patra (Twitter Photo)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: While promising an inclusive and all-round development of the state, the BJP on Tuesday promised five lakh crore worth of investment in the state over next five years, which, the party said, will create one crore jobs.

“To equip the state with weather resilient systems, which means to find sustainable solution to drought on one hand and the highest rainfall and the floods on the other, would be the prime focus over next five years,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the ‘Sankalpa Patra’ was released in presence of top party leaders including executive national president J P Nadda.

Nadda, who described the manifesto as a “Well-studied Document”, said, “This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied and serious document and not just a piece of paper. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream.”

“Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs and it was mis-governance and bad-governance. The culture of Maharashtra is changed by the BJP over past five years,” Nadda added.

“To free Maharashtra from drought in the coming five years we will stop the water from the rivers flowing from the west from the valley of Godavari to Marathwada and drought-hit parts of North Maharashtra. Marathwada water grid will be made by joining 11 dams,” Fadnavis said.

“Preventive, promotive, curative healthcare to be introduced in the state. Everyone at the age of 30 is going to be screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, TB, leprosy, for dental and mental care, ideally to reduce the disease bud,” Fadnavis added.

“For education, the enhancement of ambit of scholarships and financial support has been well-thought. We’ve ideates about quality institutions for quality education,” he said.

The state BJP unit also said it will ask the party-led NDA government at the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

In its election manifesto, released by BJP working president J P Nadda, the state unit also sought the honour for social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, a party leader said.

The manifesto speaks of "pursuing the matter with the Central government," the leader said.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Maharashtra Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP Maharashtra Assembly polls Maharashtra assembly elections Maharashtra polls Election manifesto BJP manifesto sankalp patra
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp