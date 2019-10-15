Maharashtra polls: BJP manifesto promises 1 crore jobs in five years, Bharat Ratna for Savarkar

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: While promising an inclusive and all-round development of the state, the BJP on Tuesday promised five lakh crore worth of investment in the state over next five years, which, the party said, will create one crore jobs.

“To equip the state with weather resilient systems, which means to find sustainable solution to drought on one hand and the highest rainfall and the floods on the other, would be the prime focus over next five years,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the ‘Sankalpa Patra’ was released in presence of top party leaders including executive national president J P Nadda.

Nadda, who described the manifesto as a “Well-studied Document”, said, “This Sankalp Patra is a very well-studied and serious document and not just a piece of paper. We are committed to bringing the poor, villages, farmers, tribals and other backward classes into the mainstream.”

“Five years back, Maharashtra was a state that was tainted and was full of corruption. There was un-stability. The seat of the CM was like musical chairs and it was mis-governance and bad-governance. The culture of Maharashtra is changed by the BJP over past five years,” Nadda added.

“To free Maharashtra from drought in the coming five years we will stop the water from the rivers flowing from the west from the valley of Godavari to Marathwada and drought-hit parts of North Maharashtra. Marathwada water grid will be made by joining 11 dams,” Fadnavis said.

“Preventive, promotive, curative healthcare to be introduced in the state. Everyone at the age of 30 is going to be screened for Hypertension, Diabetes, TB, leprosy, for dental and mental care, ideally to reduce the disease bud,” Fadnavis added.

“For education, the enhancement of ambit of scholarships and financial support has been well-thought. We’ve ideates about quality institutions for quality education,” he said.

The state BJP unit also said it will ask the party-led NDA government at the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

In its election manifesto, released by BJP working president J P Nadda, the state unit also sought the honour for social reformers Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, a party leader said.

The manifesto speaks of "pursuing the matter with the Central government," the leader said.



