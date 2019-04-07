Home Elections Odisha Elections

BJP promises 'New Odisha', capital punishment to sexual offenders in its manifesto

Releasing the New Odisha Sankalpa Patra, BJP national president Amit Shah said Odisha is one of the worst performing states in the country due to all-round failures of BJD government.

Published: 07th April 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah​

BJP chief Amit Shah​ (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday sought to end the 19 years of "misrule" of BJD government by promising employment to one person of a family, interest free farm loan to small and marginal farmers, capital punishment to offenders of sexual crime on minor girl child and slew of other sops to realise its vision of "New Odisha."

Releasing the New Odisha Sankalpa Patra, the party's manifesto for the state four days ahead of the first phase election, BJP national president Amit Shah said Odisha is one of the worst performing states in the country due to all-round failures of BJD government.

"I have come here to appeal the people of the state to elect a government which does not clash with the Centre and stonewall the process of development. The people have lost hope on BJD government which has failed to deliver in the last 19 years. Give BJP a chance and I assure you we will bring a rapid transformation of the state," Shah said.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE 

With the farmers issue taking centre stage of 2019 election and the state government not cooperating the centre for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Saman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan), the BJP promised to implement the farmers income augmentation scheme if voted to power.

The BJP which crowdsourced inputs for its manifesto said that the party will provide irrigation to all agricultural land in five years time with a dedicated fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. It promised to extend the Pradhan Mantri Shram Mandhan Yojana to the farm sector by covering all agricultural workers under the pension scheme after they tuned 60 years of age.

Coming down heavily on the BJD government for the increasing atrocities on women especially sexual attack on minor girls, the saffron party promised to implement the central law which will provide capital punishment to offenders of sexual assault on girls below 15 years of age.

ALSO READ: Congress releases manifesto for Odisha, promises loan waiver

As the Narendra Modi government is under fire from the opposition for its failure to keep promise of providing 2 crore job to unemployed youth per annum, the BJP manifesto said it will provide job to one person of a family.

"The BJP will fill up all the existing vacancies in the state government within two of coming to power," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

On creation of self-employment opportunity, the BJP manifesto said it will create a "Skill Odisha Fund" with a corpus of Rs 3,500 crore which will be utilised in skill development programmes for 20 lakh youths in five years.

This apart, a revolving fund of Rs 3000 crore will be set up for extending loan upto Rs 3 lakh per head with nominal interest of Rs one percent.

The election manifesto committee headed by senior BJP leader Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said the party will urge the people to elect a government which understated their language and free from bureaucratic control.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha Elections news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019 BJP Manifesto New Odisha Sankalpa Patra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp