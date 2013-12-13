Roopal Tyagi-Ankit Gera in 'Nach Baliye 6'?

Home Entertainment

The “Nach Baliye 6” bosses have approached TV actors Roopal Tyagi and Ankit Gera as a wildcard entry for the dance reality show.

By IANS

Roopal and Ankit are seen together in "Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke".

“Roopal Tyagi and Ankit Gera have been approached for the show. However, they are still to confirm their participation," a source close to the show told IANS.

The actress was approached earlier as well, but she refused as she did not have a partner at the time. 

"Nach Baliye 6" went on air in November on Star Plus with 11 couples, now eight are vying for the title.

