Married Women Always Got Film Roles: Madhuri

It's true that Madhuri Dixit took a break from acting following her marriage in 1999, but the dancing diva is back and how! She says it's a myth that married women don't get roles in the film industry.



"I think married women always got roles. Sharmilaji (Sharmila Tagore) worked after marriage, Meena Kumari also worked and Rakhi worked after marriage. These are just myths and not true all the time," Madhuri said here in an interaction.



"There are some heroines who took a sabbatical, but they themselves decided that they didn't want to work after marriage," added the mother of two sons - Arin and Raayan.



Madhuri had shifted base to Denver when she married US-based doctor Sriram Nene in 1999. The actress came back to India in 2011, and she hasn't had to 'hunt' for work.



After wowing her fans in the "Ghagra" song in "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", she will now be seen on the big screen in movies like "Dedh Ishqiya" and "Gulaab Gang".



Rustic drama "Dedh Ishqiya", directed by Abhishek Chaubey, will see her share the frame with Naseeruddin Shah. The actress has sort of stepped out of her comfort zone for her character as Begum Para in the film.



"It's different cinema," she agreed, but said: "I remember when I did 'Mrityudand', people were like, 'Why are you doing this movie?' But I wanted to do it. It's a strong character.



"Similarly, when this film was offered to me, I thought I will be comfortable with Begum Para."



"Dedh Ishqiya" releases Jan 10, next year.