You Need to Prove Your Work Every Friday: Abhishek Bachchan

Actor-producer Abhishek Bachchan, whose career graph witnessed several ups and downs in the last 13 years and who plays a supercop now in "Dhoom 3", says he fears the day when he would wake up in the morning but his phone won't ring and he wouldn't have a job.



Looking forward to the release of "Dhoom 3", for which Aamir Khan has been hogging the limelight, he said: "The only fear I have is that I will wake up one day and nobody will allow me to do films."



"This is a fear every actor has. This is a fear we have every Friday. God forbid, tomorrow if 'Dhoom 3' doesn't work, people will stop asking me to do films. The phone calls that keep coming will reduce.



"You need to prove your work every Friday and every actor's bigger fear is that you wake up in the morning, the phone doesn't ring and you don't have a job," he added.



For now, he is just hoping that "Dhoom 3" strikes gold when it releases Friday. Having been a part of both the previous instalments of the hit action-adventure franchise, the 37-year-old actor says he has an emotional connect with the film.



" 'Dhoom' was my first successful film, my first hit. It's a special for me. I hope it remains that way," said Abhishek, whose last outing was multi-starrer "Bol Bachchan", which did well at the box office.



Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with "Refugee" in 2000. He tried to cement his standing in the industry with movies like "Dhoom", "Yuva", "Bluffmaster", "Dhoom 2", "Bunty Aur Babli", "Sarkar", "Guru" and "Dostana". He acted in and produced "Paa".



"An actor is as good as his last film, you are as good as your last Friday. There are no two ways about that," he said.



He however finds himself lucky in the sense that he has his most honest critics sitting at home - father Amitabh Bachchan, mother Jaya and wife Aishwarya Rai.



"I have three great actors at home, and they are very forthcoming with their opinions and that's the way it should be. You have some great actors from the nation in your house, who are willing to give their advice, so why not take it," asked Abhishek, who likes to deal with criticism "positively".



"I have taken all negative criticism in a positive way and tried to improve myself," he added.



Abhishek's bonding with his 71-year-old father is especially unique.



"He is my friend. My father once told me that the day I was born, he had decided that 'I am not going to treat him as my son, I will treat him like my friend'. Till date, he treats me like a friend."



Talking about the many 'firsts' he has shared with the nation's Big B, Abhishek said: "He is my buddy. The first time I went for clubbing was with my father, the first time I drove a car, he took me out and told me how to drive.



"I have the liberty to go out and talk to him about everything, discuss anything with him. He has always been available to me. That's the kind of bonding we have always had. He has never shouted at me or raised his hand at me."



Abhishek's camaraderie with his mother is different.



"Mom is a discipliner, my mother was the one who was there to discipline us, but dad never (did so)," said the actor, whose daughter Aaradhya is now over two years old.