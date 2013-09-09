Actor-model Wentworth Miller says he tried committing suicide when he was 15.



The 41-year-old was present at the Human Rights Campaign gala at the Sheraton Seattle Hotel Sep 7, where he said that he overdosed pills during a weekend when his parents were away from home, reports eonline.com.



"The first time I tried to kill myself I was 15. I waited until my family went away for the weekend and I was alone in the house and I swallowed a bottle of pills," said Miller.



"Growing up I was a target. Speaking the right way, standing the right way, holding your wrist the right way. Every day was a test and there was a thousand ways to fail. A thousand ways to portray yourself to not live up to someone else's standards of what was accepted," he added.