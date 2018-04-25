Actor Upendra and director Chandru's combination are coming back on screen after Brahma. Titled I love You, the director had earlier announced that his next will be a bilingual in Kannada and Telugu, for which he has Uppi on board.

The latter's return to films, which City Express had reported earlier, has definitely created a buzz among his fans. And he signing a film, has only created further interest.

As earlier reported, Upendra has a song shoot pending for Sujay K Hari's Home Minister,which will be shot during the first week of May. His film with R Chandru is likely to go on floors from May 18. According to sources, among the six films on his table, Upendra chose 'I Love You'.

Chandru has grabbed attention with his film's tagline, 'Signature of two hearts', and with Upendra in the big picture, he plans to carry the style of Uppi's signature films like A, Upendra and Preethse. More details on this will be known once an official announcement is made by the makers.

Another interesting titbit is that Upendra will be getting a makeover for the film, donning a new hairdo. A stylist will be specially flown in from Mumbai for the purpose.

Uppi's along with his film, has always brought in uniqueness with his looks and hair styles and films like Upendra, Super and Uppi 2 are a classic example. We now have a lot to look forward from Upendra.

Abhishek's debut launch date fixed?

To be directed by Nagashekar, the film will have the newbie going in for a photoshoot in the coming days; muhurath likely to take place on May 29 on Ambareesh's birthday

The news of Abhishek Ambareesh getting into tinsel town has only created a lot of anticipation amongst the cinegoers and industry circle. While it is confirmed that his debut will be made under Sandesh Productinos, Nagashekar helming the launch vehicle of Abhishek and the film being titled Amar is yet to be officially confirmed. But going by the latest development, the project seems to be taking a good shape before it goes on floors. According to our source, a photoshoot is planned with the newbie, which is likely to take place during the 1st week of May. As for the film's launch, the buzz is that the makers have fixed the muhurat date on Ambareesh's birthday, which falls on May 29. If all goes as per planned, this film is certain to make it special for Abhishek to have his film launched on his father's birthday. Abhishek is among the crop of young actors, to debut in Sandalwood, and cinegoers are waiting to give him a warm welcome.