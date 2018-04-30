'Days Of Our Lives' wins five honours at 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The soap opera "Days of Our Lives" was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. It took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor (James Reynolds), Supporting Actor (Greg Vaughan), Directing and Writing.

The winners were announced on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

"The Talk" won for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment beating out Ellen DeGeneres, while the ladies of "The Real" won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts, reports deadline.com.

Other winners for the evening included "Dr. Oz" winning for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative for a second year in a row as well as Steve Harvey, Wayne Brady, "The Price is Right", "Good Morning America" and "Entertainment Tonight".

During the ceremony, actress Deidre Hall honoured "Days of Our Lives" veterans and soap opera icons Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was "not a show about politics".

Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and even Attorney Gloria Allred mentioned actor Bill Cosby's guilty verdict when she came out on stage to present Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program to "Judge Mathis".

Besides that, the ceremony was lighter on the social and political front as it stuck to celebrating daytime television.

Actress-singer Joely Fisher sang an In Memoriam tribute to the talent that people lost in the past year including singer-actress Della Reese, host Monty Hall, actress-singer Rose Marie and actor Jim Nabors, among others.

The ceremony also recognised anniversaries of iconic shows including the 50th anniversary of "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" as well as the 55th anniversary of "General Hospital" and the 45th anniversary of "M*A*S*H".

