Home Entertainment

'Days Of Our Lives' wins five honours at 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards

It took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor (James Reynolds), Supporting Actor (Greg Vaughan), Directing and Writing.

Published: 30th April 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Director Ken Corday and the cast and crew of 'Days of Our Lives' accept the award for outstanding drama series at the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards (AP Photo)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: The soap opera "Days of Our Lives" was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. It took home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Lead Actor (James Reynolds), Supporting Actor (Greg Vaughan), Directing and Writing.

The winners were announced on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. 

"The Talk" won for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment beating out Ellen DeGeneres, while the ladies of "The Real" won for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts, reports deadline.com.

Other winners for the evening included "Dr. Oz" winning for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative for a second year in a row as well as Steve Harvey, Wayne Brady, "The Price is Right", "Good Morning America" and "Entertainment Tonight".

During the ceremony, actress Deidre Hall honoured "Days of Our Lives" veterans and soap opera icons Bill Hayes and Susan Seaforth Hayes with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was "not a show about politics". 

Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and even Attorney Gloria Allred mentioned actor Bill Cosby's guilty verdict when she came out on stage to present Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program to "Judge Mathis". 

Besides that, the ceremony was lighter on the social and political front as it stuck to celebrating daytime television.

Actress-singer Joely Fisher sang an In Memoriam tribute to the talent that people lost in the past year including singer-actress Della Reese, host Monty Hall, actress-singer Rose Marie and actor Jim Nabors, among others.

The ceremony also recognised anniversaries of iconic shows including the 50th anniversary of "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" as well as the 55th anniversary of "General Hospital" and the 45th anniversary of "M*A*S*H".
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Days of Our Lives Daytime Emmy Awards The Talk Dr Oz Good Morning America Entertainment Tonight
More from this section

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

TNIE Miss Glam World 2018: Isha Talwar to crown winners

Indulge Miss Glam World brings 40 top international models onto one stage in Kochi

IPL2018
Videos
Lamborghini Centenario Exterior Walkaround
Buddha Purnima: Buddhist monks, pilgrims take out peace march
Gallery
Unbeaten Barcelona added to its domestic dominance by winning La Liga for the third time in the last four seasons on Sunday, remaining unbeaten after 34 rounds. | AP
IN PICTURES | Barcelona wins league title in an almost perfect season
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala