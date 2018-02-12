CHANDIGARH: Actor-producer Sonu Sood, along with the team of his forthcoming war drama "Paltan", enjoyed a meal with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday here.



Sonu is in Punjab for the extensive shooting schedule of "Paltan".



"Captain Amarinder Singh is a great guy and he has contributed a lot to the betterment of his state. Since the schedule was getting over, I thought it would be great to make the 'Paltan' team feel special by organising a lunch with sir," Sonu said in a statement.



"He is a well-read guy and has hosted us well. The entire team had a good time interacting with him," he added.



The film is being directed by J.P. Dutta, known for war-themed films including the National Award winning "Border". "Paltan" also features Arjun Rampal, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor and Luv Sinha.

