LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt is back on the social media after a hiatus of over a month.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce his return by sharing a new installment of his "What's My Snack" video series.

"#whatsmysnack LAMB SON! I'm excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus," Pratt wrote alongside the video.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star also gave a heads-up to his fans and followers about what to expect from his social media accounts in the near future.

"Here's what to expect: #videos #pictures #workouts #farmlife #michelobultra (I'm doing a commercial for them for the Super Bowl) #JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #Avengers #InfinityWar #jokes #inspirationalquotes #bible What not to expect: #politics #DPicks Be kind. See you very soon. (sic)" he continued.