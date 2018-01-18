'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt returns to social media
By PTI | Published: 18th January 2018 11:07 AM |
Last Updated: 18th January 2018 12:05 PM | A+A A- |
LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt is back on the social media after a hiatus of over a month.
The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce his return by sharing a new installment of his "What's My Snack" video series.
"#whatsmysnack LAMB SON! I'm excited to get back into posting stuff to social media after a much needed hiatus," Pratt wrote alongside the video.
The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star also gave a heads-up to his fans and followers about what to expect from his social media accounts in the near future.
"Here's what to expect: #videos #pictures #workouts #farmlife #michelobultra (I'm doing a commercial for them for the Super Bowl) #JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom #Avengers #InfinityWar #jokes #inspirationalquotes #bible What not to expect: #politics #DPicks Be kind. See you very soon. (sic)" he continued.