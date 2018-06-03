Reality show American Idol to make its Indian TV premiere on Zee Cafe from June 4

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The next edition of the American Idol, the show that revolutionized reality television all over the world, will be aired on Zee Cafe, marking the Indian television premiere of the iconic show.

Considered as one of the most iconic shows of all time, 'American Idol', which was the first to bring the format of singing reality shows on television, makes its Indian television premiere on June 4, airing weeknights at 9 pm on Zee Cafe.

Since American Idol's inception in 2002, it has been a massive platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent, helping them croon their way into the hearts of millions.

Yet again, the show is all set to ensure the launch of all new megastars with an all new panel of celebrated judges, including the multi-talented and multi-award winner Katy Perry, Academy and Grammy Award winning legend, Lionel Richie and country music sensation, Luke Bryan.

The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest who will continue to woo the audience with his charisma and charm.

American Idol is part of Zee Cafe's new reality content band Nine@9 which brings nine of the biggest reality shows throughout the year at 9 pm for the first time on Indian television.

Speaking, about the show, Aparna Bhosle, Business Cluster Head Premium Channels, ZEEL shared, "American Idol has enjoyed immense popularity through the years, giving the world of music some of its biggest superstars. It has been a platform that makes dreams come true. The show continues to be a favourite of audiences worldwide and we are thrilled to bring the new season to our Indian viewers."

America has always been considered as a land of opportunities. It has been a beacon of hope to millions around the world, helping them realize their dreams.

American Idol is a symbol of the values and integrity that America is admired for and keeping this thought in line, Zee Cafe conceptualized the campaign #TheAmericaWeLove.

The campaign is promoted through robust 360-degree marketing promotions across mediums.