Home Entertainment

Reality show American Idol to make its Indian TV premiere on Zee Cafe from June 4

The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest who will continue to woo the audience with his charisma and charm.

Published: 03rd June 2018 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

American Idol logo | Facebook

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The next edition of the American Idol, the show that revolutionized reality television all over the world, will be aired on Zee Cafe, marking the Indian television premiere of the iconic show.

Considered as one of the most iconic shows of all time, 'American Idol', which was the first to bring the format of singing reality shows on television, makes its Indian television premiere on June 4, airing weeknights at 9 pm on Zee Cafe.

Since American Idol's inception in 2002, it has been a massive platform for aspiring singers to showcase their talent, helping them croon their way into the hearts of millions.

Yet again, the show is all set to ensure the launch of all new megastars with an all new panel of celebrated judges, including the multi-talented and multi-award winner Katy Perry, Academy and Grammy Award winning legend, Lionel Richie and country music sensation, Luke Bryan.

The show will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest who will continue to woo the audience with his charisma and charm.

American Idol is part of Zee Cafe's new reality content band Nine@9 which brings nine of the biggest reality shows throughout the year at 9 pm for the first time on Indian television.

Speaking, about the show, Aparna Bhosle, Business Cluster Head Premium Channels, ZEEL shared, "American Idol has enjoyed immense popularity through the years, giving the world of music some of its biggest superstars. It has been a platform that makes dreams come true. The show continues to be a favourite of audiences worldwide and we are thrilled to bring the new season to our Indian viewers."

America has always been considered as a land of opportunities. It has been a beacon of hope to millions around the world, helping them realize their dreams.

American Idol is a symbol of the values and integrity that America is admired for and keeping this thought in line, Zee Cafe conceptualized the campaign #TheAmericaWeLove.

The campaign is promoted through robust 360-degree marketing promotions across mediums.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
American Idol Zee Cafe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 