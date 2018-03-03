HYDERABAD: A condolence meeting for late actress Sridevi is being organised here on Sunday by film producer and politician T. Subbarami Reddy.

The meet will take place at Park Hyatt Hotel here on Sunday evening in memory of the actress, who featured in two of Reddy's co-productions "Chandni" and "Lamhe", a statement said.

Well-known filmmakers and actors like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Nagarjuna, Jayaprada, K. Raghavendra Rao, Ram Gopal Varma, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind are likely to mark their attendance.

Sridevi died last week in Dubai due to accidental drowning at a hotel bathtub. Her mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday after several fans and film fraternity paid their last respects. She was 54.

In a career that lasted 50 years, Sridevi acted in 300 films in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Some of her iconic films include "Sadma", "Nagina", "Mr India", "Khuda Gawah", "Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari", "Kshana Kshanam" and "Govinda Govinda".

The actress lived with her husband film producer Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.