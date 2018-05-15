Home Entertainment

Freelance style: 'Gangnam Style' fame Psy splits from agent

The agents dictate everything from band memberships to musical style, as well as diet regimen to mobile phone use.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Psy | AFP

By AFP

SEOUL: K-pop sensation Psy, whose "Gangnam Style" hit had an unprecedented global impact for a non-English language song, has severed ties with his management agency, reports said Tuesday.

South Korea's music industry is dominated by powerful management companies who pick up prospects at an early age, usually in their early or mid teens, and put them through gruelling singing and dancing training.

The agents dictate everything from band memberships to musical style, as well as diet regimen to mobile phone use.

As a major star in his own right Psy has sought greater control over his own output and career.

"We have decided, through a deep conversation, to end the contract to respect Psy's thoughts on taking on new challenges," YG Entertainment said in a statement according to widespread reports.

Psy has been part of its stable for eight years.

The official "Gangnam Style" video has been viewed more than 3.1 billion times since it was uploaded to Youtube in 2012, with imitations, spoofs and spinoffs watched countless times more.

"Our close relationship with Psy will continue forever regardless of a contract," YG said. "We will support his new start."

Psy is expected to found his own management firm, Yonhap news agency said.

Psy released his eighth studio album 4x2=8 a year ago, featuring appearances by other K-pop stars including Big Bang members G-Dragon and Taeyang.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Psy Gangnam Style

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Modern Family, Khichdi and more: Six TV families that are as dear as our own

Detained Russian director Viktor Tsoi gets standing ovation at Cannes film festival

From its history to new rules, all you need to know about the Cannes film festival

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears