Prosenjit Chatterjee turns big producer, announces new film projects

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee is set to produce several new feature film projects to dish out content-rich films to the audience.

The actor had produced four Bengali feature films in the past.

The upcoming projects will be 'Uranchandi', 'Mahalaya', 'Das Da', 'Kolkata Company', 'Abar Asitechhe' and an unnamed one, Chatterjee told reporters here last week.

All these films will be made by young directors, the actor said.

"More than a producer I would love to be considered as a creative person.

"We all want to take the Bengali audience to the theatres.

It is possible only if we make films which are rich in content, backed up by good direction and production.

We will not compromise on these factors," he said.

'Uranchandi' is a road movie focussing on three women representing different generations.

'Mahalaya' is based on a controversy surrounding Bengal's 'Mahisasuramardini' programme aired on radio, to mark the advent of 'Devi Paksha' during Durga Puja.

The programme that was broadcast in 1976 had Uttam Kumar's voiceover in place of Biredrakrishna Bhadra.

It led to a controversy and the original 'Mahisasurmardini' broadcast had to be brought back which will come up in the film.

These two films have already been shot and scheduled for release in coming days, Chatterjee said.

Among the other projects - 'Das Da' will be a supernatural rom com (romantic comedy) while 'Kolkata Company', based on a real life incident in the metropolis, will be made on the lines of 'Sarkar' and 'God Father', Chatterjee said.

To a question if he would only act under his own banner in future, Prosenjit said, "No no.

I will continue to work with different directors and producers in the same way.

"My decision to produce a number of films has rather been prompted by the reason to give a platform to the pool of talented film makers in Bengal.

There are very few big production houses in Bengali industry to back good contents.

" Chatterjee, whose recent Bengali flicks 'Dristhikone' and 'Mayurakshi' got critical acclaims, said he was happy with the success of some recent movies in bringing back the audience to theatres, and the trend should be sustained.

Chatterjee's Nideas Creations and Productions Pvt Ltd had earlier produced feature films like 'Tin Yari Katha', 'Bapi Bari Jaa', 'Force' and 'Sankhachil', the last two being joint collaborations with two other production houses.

He had also helmed films for television and had forayed into daily soap production eight years ago with'Gaaner Oparey'.