Shah Rukh Khan, others accused of hurting Sikh sentiment in 'Zero' poster; complaint lodged

The third 'Zero' poster released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa Monday lodged a complaint with police accusing actor Shah Rukh Khan and others of "hurting religious sentiments" of the Sikh community through a poster of his upcoming movie 'Zero'.

A SAD-BJP legislator from Delhi, Sirsa alleged in his complaint lodged at North Avenue police station here that the actor has been shown wearing a 'kirpan' (small sword) in a movie's poster.

No immediate reaction was available from the actor or any of his representatives and others concerned with the movie.

"As per the Sikh rehat maryada (a code of conduct and conventions for Sikhism, approved by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee), only an Amritdhari Sikh can wear gatra kirpan," Sirsa said in his complaint.

Sirsa also lodged his protest against Khan and movie director Anand Rai.

"In the movie's promo, the film star does not only appear wearing the 'kirpan' but the poster also shows the star in a lighter mood, thereby further showing the Sikh's article of faith in a lighter vein. Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts, either in films or in real life," Sirsa said in a statement.

He demanded police to act on his complaint and get the movie's promo banned.

