K-Pop, Indian style

India gets on Korean wave, as K-Pop Contest is back. The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) will hold the grand finale of 2019 LG K-pop India contest at Talkatora stadium on July 27.

Published: 26th July 2019

India gets on Korean wave, as K-Pop Contest is back. The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) will hold the grand finale of 2019 LG K-pop India contest at Talkatora stadium on July 27. The contest had more than 3,000 participants in its first two rounds of online submissions and regional round in multiple cities.
K-POP, also known as Korean Pop, refers to pop music from South Korea, covering mostly dance-pop, pop ballad, electronic, rock, hip-hop, R&B, etc. The popularity of the genre has globally increased for the last few decades through K-pop artists called ‘Idols’. 

The K-Pop contest, initiated in the year 2012, has become a festival of dance and music for Indian K-pop fans. A total of 3475 participants and 1952 teams have participated in this year LG K-Pop India Contest 2019. The competition has separate categories for Vocal (singing Korean songs) and Performance (original choreography of K-Pop songs). 

The final winner of LG K-POP INDIA CONTEST 2019 will represent India and compete in Changwon K-Pop World Festival. The Indian representatives of 2016 and 2017 Changwon K-Pop Festival won the Excellent vocal and best performance awards. Priyanka Mazumdar, the winner of 2016 contest, has recently debuted as K-Pop group, Z-Girls. 

“The craze for this genre of music is gaining momentum in India, especially after the launch of Psy’s Gangnam Style,” said Ki-Wan-Kim-MD LG Electronics India which is co-partner for Saturday’s event. 
Meanwhile, Kim Kum-pyoung, Director of KCCI, said “K-Pop is a world phenomenon now, and Indian youngsters find K-Pop for their generation,” referring the increasing number of participants and fan clubs in India.”

