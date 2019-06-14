Home Entertainment

Star Trek fans might be in for a Tarantino treat

It was in December 2017 the news that Quentin Tarantino working on the idea of a "Star Trek" film broke, which if he is directing will be R-rated.

LONDON: Quentin Tarantino says the screenplay for a potential "Star Trek" film is being penned by a group of writers and the movie would be R-rated if he chose to direct it.

It was in December 2017 the news of the filmmaker working on the idea of a "Star Trek" film broke, which he might also be interested in directing.

"There's a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven't been able to do that yet," Tarantino told Empire magazine.

Meanwhile, "Star Trek" franchise star Zachary Quinto also weighed in on the project.

The actor said he would love to come back for another film in the series.

"There's nothing concrete I could give you other than I think all of us would love to come back and do another film, particularly with Quentin. What an amazing experience that would be not only for us but for fans and for audiences to see his take. We're really open to it, and I know conversations are being had, but not with me at this point, so we'll see what happens," Quinto said during The HFPA in Conversation podcast.

