'American Horror Story: 1984' to premiere in September

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "American Horror Story: 1984" will premiere on September 18, FX has announced.

"1984" is the ninth instalment of Ryan Murphy-created horror drama.

Murphy had earlier revealed that Emma Roberts would feature in the new season of the anthology series.

According to Variety, FX also announced the premiere dates of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mayans MC" and "Mr Inbetween".

The second season of "Mayans MC" will premiere on September 3, while "Mr Inbetween" will come out on September 12.

The fourteenth season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" will start airing from September 25.